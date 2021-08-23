Bachpan ka pyar is a viral hit, but few gains for its original creators

Singer Barot from Halol, a small town in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, says many labels are eager to sign him now, but they turn noncommittal the moment he tells them he cannot use the Bachpan ka pyar refrain in any new tracks as he doesn't own the rights to the song. He admits that things would have been different “if only he had the better sense" to release the song on his own YouTube channel back in 2019.