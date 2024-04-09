Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the silver screens on April 11. The delay in release by a day might prove to be a mood dampener among the audience who is keenly waiting for the Bollywood action movie. After Eid was announced to be celebrated in India on April 11, the movie release date was postponed from April 10. Based on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Day 1 booking estimates, the movie has sold around 34,523 tickets so far, which is likely to be converted into gross earnings of ₹81.46 lakhs (approx) on Day 1, according to Sacnilk.

Earlier, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, along with Ajay Devgan's Maidaan was set to be released in movie theaters on April 10. However, after it was confirmed that Eid will be celebrated in India on April 11, the release date of both the movies was changed to April 11.

Bade Miya Chote Miya daty 1 booking collection

According to Sacnilk's estimate of the movie's booking collection on day 1, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to perform well at the box office."

So far, the movie has collected ₹81.46 lakhs with bookings. The movie was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres on April 10 but was later postponed to April 11. The news was shared by the two lead stars of the movie on Instagram pages on Monday evening.

"Bade aur Chote aur poori 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas," read the post on Akshay's page.

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of "Sultan" and "Bharat" fame, and produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ. The movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

