Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking day 1: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer mints ₹81.46 lakhs
The Bollywood action movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, collected ₹81.46 lakhs from advance bookings on day 1
Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the silver screens on April 11. The delay in release by a day might prove to be a mood dampener among the audience who is keenly waiting for the Bollywood action movie. After Eid was announced to be celebrated in India on April 11, the movie release date was postponed from April 10. Based on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Day 1 booking estimates, the movie has sold around 34,523 tickets so far, which is likely to be converted into gross earnings of ₹81.46 lakhs (approx) on Day 1, according to Sacnilk.