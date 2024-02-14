Indian actor-producer Deepika Padukone, 38, will be presenting an award at the 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards scheduled for February 18 evening. The confirmation of her role as a presenter came when she shared the list of presenters on her Instagram story, expressing her gratitude. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This will not be her first international awards outing. In the previous year's Academy Awards, Padukone showcased a live performance of "Naatu Naatu," the popular Telugu song from "RRR," which subsequently won the Best Original Song Oscar.

Here's the Full List of BAFTA Presenters - Adjoa Andoh

- Cate Blanchett

- David Beckham

- Deepika Padukone

- Dua Lipa

- Emma Corrin

- Gillian Anderson

- Himesh Patel

- Hugh Grant

- Idris Elba

- Indira Varma

- Jack O'Connell

- Kingsley Ben-Adir

- Lily Collins

- Andrew Scott

- Chiwetel Ejiofor

When Will the BAFTA Awards be Held? Where Can You Watch? The BAFTA is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings outstanding work in film, games, and television to public attention. It supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.

The BAFTA is scheduled for Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall, marking the venue's second consecutive year hosting the event, having previously been held at the Royal Albert Hall for several years. Viewers in India can catch the BAFTA awards ceremony on Lionsgate Play, streaming on February 19 at 12:30 am.

Former "Doctor Who" star David Tennant is set to host the BAFTA Film Awards, taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Entertainment Lineup, Nominations Tennant told AP he finds it a privileged position without the nervousness of wondering about winning and the preparation of a hasty speech. While comedians hosting awards face scrutiny, Tennant believes there's less pressure for actors like himself.

He also acknowledged that hosting is not his day job, and this gives him an advantage, with fewer expectations. He aims to have a good time without the stress of impacting his stand-up career.

In terms of entertainment, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Waddingham are expected to add musical flair to the ceremony. Ellis-Bextor will perform "Murder on the Dancefloor," a hit song revitalized by its appearance in the nominated "Saltburn."

The Atom-bomb epic "Oppenheimer" leads with 13 BAFTA nominations, followed by "Poor Things" with 11, and "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "The Zone of Interest" with nine each.

Among the awards recipients, only Samantha Morton and June Givanni know in advance that they will make speeches, receiving the BAFTA Fellowship and an outstanding British contribution to cinema honour, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI and AP)

