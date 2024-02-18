Celebrities and film enthusiasts are all set for a night of glitz and glamour as BAFTA Awards 2023 are just around the corner. Indian actor-producer Deepika Padukone, 38, will be presenting an award at the 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards scheduled for February 18 evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BAFTA Awards 2024: Venue The BAFTA is scheduled for Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall, marking the venue's second consecutive year hosting the event, having previously been held at the Royal Albert Hall for several years.

BAFTA Awards 2024: Time The award show will take place in the United Kingdom from 7 to 9 pm today, Sunday, February 18. However, viewers in India can catch the BAFTA awards ceremony on Lionsgate Play, streaming on February 19 at 12:30 am.

BAFTA Awards 2024: Streaming details The ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC One in the United Kingdom from 7 to 9 pm on February 18. However, international viewers can watch the event on BritBox International. It is pertinent to note that the presentation of the big four categories will not be streamed live on television.

Full list of BAFTA presenters Adjoa Andoh, Cate Blanchett, David Beckham, Deepika Padukone, Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, Indira Varma, Jack O'Connell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Andrew Scott, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Full list of nominees Nominees including Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rosamund Pike, Ryan Gosling, and Ayo Edebiri are expected on the red carpet beside the River Thames, along with presenters such as Andrew Scott, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Idris Elba.

Guest of honor at BAFTA 2024 Guest of honor will be Prince William, in his role as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. He’ll be without his wife Kate, who is recovering after abdominal surgery last month.

