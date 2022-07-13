Balaji Telefilms appoints Abhishek Kumar as group CEO

Ekta Kapoor-owned film, television and web content production house Balaji Telefilms has announced the appointment of Abhishek Kumar as group chief executive officer. Kumar takes over from Nachiket Pantvaidya who had quit the company this May within a year of joining for a second stint. Pantvaidya had returned to Balaji last July after having briefly moved to Asianet News Media and Entertainment, where he was managing director, before which he had served as group chief operating officer at Balaji and CEO for its video streaming service ALTBalaji. At Balaji, Kumar will be responsible for the overall growth and success of the group, the firm said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}