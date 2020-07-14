Balaji Telefilms halts shooting after actor tests positive for Covid-19

Ekta Kapoor‘s production house Balaji Telefilms has announced that the shoot of all television shows has been halted. The company informed about the same in a BSE filing. "Further to our letter dated June 27, 2020 and in accordance of SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/84 dated May 20, 2020, this is to inform you that the shoot of all our television shows has been halted as one of our actor has tested positive for COVID-19," the company said.

Ekta Kapoor‘s production house Balaji Telefilms has announced that the shoot of all television shows has been halted. The company informed about the same in a BSE filing. "Further to our letter dated June 27, 2020 and in accordance of SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/84 dated May 20, 2020, this is to inform you that the shoot of all our television shows has been halted as one of our actor has tested positive for COVID-19," the company said.

"We are doing all that is required to ensure the safety of our cast, production crew and employees and until such time, the shooting of all our shows shall continue to be on hold till further announcement," it added.

"We are doing all that is required to ensure the safety of our cast, production crew and employees and until such time, the shooting of all our shows shall continue to be on hold till further announcement," it added. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Balaji Telefilms said the safety and well-being of the employees is of utmost importance to the company. "The health, safety and well being of the employees and the people at large being of utmost importance to the company, we are closely monitoring the situation, taking necessary steps as may be required from time to time and following protocols laid down by Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC),"the statement read.

After Amitabh Bachchan and his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 11 July, 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Parth Samthaan said he has tested Covid-19 positive. The actor took to his Instagram on Sunday to inform his fans and followers about his health.

"I have been tested positive for COVID-19... Hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested," he wrote on Instagram.

The cast of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' resumed shooting in June after a hiatus of over three months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

-With agency inputs

Topics Balaji Telefilms