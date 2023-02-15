Ekta Kapoor-owned film, television and web production house Balaji Telefilms saw its TV business revenue increase 48% year-on-year to Rs. 249 crore in the first nine months of FY23. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation or Ebitda zoomed 167% to ₹35 crore during this period.

There were eight shows on-air at the end of the quarter across four broadcaster networks, the company said and two new shows are expected to go on-air in the next quarter.

Overall, the group reported an Ebitda profit of Rs. 4.6 crore in Q3 FY23 versus Ebitda loss of Rs. 14.8 crore in Q2 FY23 and ₹21.3 crore in Q3 FY22. The profit before tax in Q3 FY23 is ₹2.5 crore compared to loss before tax of ₹18.8 crore in Q2 FY23 and ₹24.6 crore in Q3 FY22.

In ALT Digital, Ebitda losses narrowed by 60% in Q3 FY23 compared to Q3 FY22 and by 33% compared to Q2 FY23. ALT Digital’s subscription revenue stood at approximately ₹15 crore for nine months of FY23. A total of 8.7 lakh subscriptions were sold during this period, including 4.6 lakh renewals, the company said.

“As we return to profitability, we hope to maintain the growth momentum and keep our customers engaged with fresh and innovative content. The TV business continues to perform well with strong operational performance alongside margin expansion. We had eight shows on-air at the end of the quarter and we hope to add two more during the next quarter. We also have a strong pipeline of eight movies at various stages of execution and we hope that these movies will strike a chord with our audience," Shobha Kapoor, managing director, Balaji Telefilms Limited said in a statement.