Balaji Telefilms’ TV revenue jumps 48% to ₹249 crore in Apr-Dec
There were eight shows on-air at the end of the quarter across four broadcaster networks, the company said and two new shows are expected to go on-air in the next quarter.
Ekta Kapoor-owned film, television and web production house Balaji Telefilms saw its TV business revenue increase 48% year-on-year to Rs. 249 crore in the first nine months of FY23. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation or Ebitda zoomed 167% to ₹35 crore during this period.
