Balaji Telefilms’ TV revenue jumps 48% to 249 crore in Apr-Dec

“As we return to profitability, we hope to maintain the growth momentum and keep our customers engaged with fresh and innovative content. The TV business continues to perform well with strong operational performance alongside margin expansion. We had eight shows on-air at the end of the quarter and we hope to add two more during the next quarter. We also have a strong pipeline of eight movies at various stages of execution and we hope that these movies will strike a chord with our audience," Shobha Kapoor, managing director, Balaji Telefilms Limited said in a statement.