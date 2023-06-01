Balaji Telefilms reports 76% jump in revenues in FY231 min read 01 Jun 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Balaji had nine shows on-air at the end of the quarter across four broadcasters and one new show is expected to go on-air in the upcoming quarter.
Ektaa Kapoor-owned film, television and web production house Balaji Telefilms said its television revenue surged 44% in FY23 to Rs. 344 crore compared to the previous year. The company reported a 76% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹593 crore during the year.
