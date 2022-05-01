Ban on Indian films overseas adding to industry concerns

“The Middle East market, as a whole, makes up about 10-20% of the overseas market for Indian films and ranks number two after North America. The censor board there is quite strict, and not just with Indian films. Edits, cuts, and bans have happened with Hollywood titles, too," said film producer, trade, and exhibition expert Girish Johar. Recently, the mystery thriller Death on the Nile wasn’t allowed to release in Lebanon and Kuwait due to lead star Gal Gadot’s past support for the Israel Defence Forces. The actor served two years in the Israeli army and has expressed support for the country’s armed forces. Earlier this week, Marvel’s upcoming superhero flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was in the news for negotiating with the cinema classification unit in Saudi Arabia that wants the studio to cut out references to same-sex relationships to release the film in the country.

