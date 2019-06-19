India has signed agreements with Bangladesh and South Korea for DD India, the state-owned English language current affairs channel, to be telecast on the state platforms of the respective countries.

In return, BTV World, a channel owned by Bangladesh TV and KBS World, an English language 24x7 channel of the government of South Korea, will now be available on DD Free Dish, the state-owned direct-to-home (DTH) free-to-air platform.

This arrangement is the result of an MoU signed between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh TV (BTV). BTV World would be of special interest to viewers in eastern India, a statement from the ministry said.

“This is a good beginning and I hope it can translate into good relations and better cooperation with even more countries," I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. Javadekar added that about 4 crore people view DD Free Dish currently in the country.

Earlier in May, the I&B ministry had met a delegation from Bangladesh, including Gowher Rizvi, adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Syed Muazzem Ali, the high commissioner of Bangladesh to India and others for agreements on movie co-production and content sharing.

The meeting focused on the making of a feature film on the life and works of Bangladeshi politician and statesman Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to be directed by veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

