Banijay Asia announces new Kannada show

“We are elated to announce the launch of our new show, Rani, the first of many more to come as part of our partnership with KS Ramji and team lead by our business head Rajesh Chadha. At Banijay Asia, we remain committed to delivering high-quality, locally relevant content that resonates with our viewers and reflects the rich cultural diversity of our country," Deepak Dhar, CEO, Banijay Asia said in a statement.