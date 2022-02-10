Banijay Asia appoints Rajesh Chadha as business head for scripted content

NEW DELHI: Television and web content production house Banijay Asia has appointed Rajesh Chadha to head the scripted business as executive vice-president and business head. As part of his role, Chadha will be responsible for developing scripted slate for Banijay Asia, building its legacy going forward and taking the organisation to its next phase of growth, the company said in a statement.

Chadha comes with over 27 years in the media and entertainment industry, having spearheaded projects at companies like Endemol, BBC Studios and RBNL (Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd). He has led content execution for web shows such as Criminal Justice and Out of Love at BBC Studios, and was also involved with Guilt & Press and Rudra- The Edge of Darkness that will mark actor Ajay Devgn’s digital debut.

“The Indian streaming space is going through a content revolution. Producing premium content, associating with top streaming platforms, and collaborating with national and international studios to churn out newer formats, Banijay Asia is a uniquely positioned production house in the industry. I am looking forward to contributing towards its growth and success," Chadha said in a statement.

Paris-based Banijay Group, a content producer and distributor, entered the Indian and south east Asian market in 2018 led by television veteran Deepak Dhar. Banijay Asia has produced shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, The Big Picture, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, The Voice, Myntra Fashion Superstar with Sushmita Sen, ARRived with AR Rehman, Survivor Tamil, Flipkart's Ladies Vs. Gentlemen with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza, Dating in the Dark, Nach Baliye 9, Mission Frontline, among others.

“Innovation and creation are the way forward in the rapidly changing content industry and we are delighted to have Rajesh join the leadership team. His determination and experience in the space will certainly add immense value to our future endeavors," Dhar said in a statement.

