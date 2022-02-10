Banijay Asia appoints Rajesh Chadha as business head for scripted content

Chadha comes with over 27 years in the media and entertainment industry, having spearheaded projects at companies like Endemol, BBC Studios and RBNL (Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd). He has led content execution for web shows such as Criminal Justice and Out of Love at BBC Studios, and was also involved with Guilt & Press and Rudra- The Edge of Darkness that will mark actor Ajay Devgn’s digital debut.