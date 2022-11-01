NEW DELHI: Banijay Asia, the Indian arm of Paris-headquartered content studio Banijay Group, has partnered with global content producer and distributor, Keshet International (KI). The collaboration will see the former option scripted formats from the latter’s content library for Indian audiences.

In India, Banijay Asia is known for shows such as Survivor, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, Call My Agent Bollywood, and The Voice. In addition to distributing Israeli properties like False Flag, Rising Star, and Yellow Peppers (The A Word), KI is recognised for its catalogue of local language dramas and comedies from elsewhere – including Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal, Turkey, Mexico, and Quebec.

“Indian audiences have an insatiable palette for diverse stories and shows, and Banijay Asia strives to meet that demand by inking partnerships with a range of production networks from all around the world. Together (with Keshet International), we are working to build a raft of shows that will continue to broaden the content offering in our market," Deepak Dhar, chief executive officer and founder, Banijay Asia said in a statement.

Keren Shahar, KI’s president of distribution and chief operating officer said the company was really excited to be working with Banijay Asia to help it identify more dramas and comedies from its library to adapt for Indian audiences. “Following successful local adaptations of our Israeli IP as two seasons of Bandi Yuddh Ke (Prisoners of War) and the Telugu adaptation of The Baker and the Beauty – we are looking forward to seeing similar successes with shows from Israel, Europe, and beyond," Shahar said in a statement.

Over the past few years, Banijay Asia has collaborated with content and production companies such as NBCUniversal Formats, Turmeric Media and Kamal Hasan, Bear Grylls and Delbert Shoopman’s The Natural Studios, Salman Khan TV, MS Dhoni’s new venture- Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Group M’s Motion Content Group to create and execute concepts for TV and web.