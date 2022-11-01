Banijay Asia partners with global content producer Keshet International1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 01:38 PM IST
In India, Banijay Asia is known for shows such as Survivor, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Call My Agent Bollywood.
NEW DELHI: Banijay Asia, the Indian arm of Paris-headquartered content studio Banijay Group, has partnered with global content producer and distributor, Keshet International (KI). The collaboration will see the former option scripted formats from the latter’s content library for Indian audiences.