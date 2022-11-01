Banijay Asia partners with global content producer Keshet International

Keren Shahar, KI’s president of distribution and chief operating officer said the company was really excited to be working with Banijay Asia to help it identify more dramas and comedies from its library to adapt for Indian audiences. “Following successful local adaptations of our Israeli IP as two seasons of Bandi Yuddh Ke (Prisoners of War) and the Telugu adaptation of The Baker and the Beauty – we are looking forward to seeing similar successes with shows from Israel, Europe, and beyond," Shahar said in a statement.