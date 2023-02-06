Banijay Asia targets up to 35 titles annually in India
The firm led by Deepak Dhar will release The Night Manager starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur on Disney+ Hotstar later this month.
Banijay Asia, the Indian arm of Paris-headquartered content company Banijay Group, is targeting between 30-35 Indian originals per year. The firm led by Deepak Dhar will release The Night Manager starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur on Disney+ Hotstar later this month and is especially betting big on the non-fiction genre with adaptations of shows like Monk and Temptation Island lined up. It will also be rebooting the music reality show Pop Stars, first telecast on Channel [V] India in the early 2000s, for younger audiences that will be available both on TV and as catch-up content on OTT.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×