Banijay Asia targets up to 35 titles annually in India

“The idea is to be an all-rounder and divide our focus equally between fiction and non-fiction. We’re looking at great formats from across the world that can be adapted and mounted with an Indian take and local cast," Deepak Dhar, chief executive and founder, Banijay Asia told Mint. Dhar said the company ended 2022 on a good note with its thrillers Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya and Fall, both on Disney+ Hotstar, the latter a Tamil remake of Canadian series Vertige. Other than The Night Manager, an adaptation of John le Carre’s novel of the same name, Banijay will have legal and political drama The Good Wife starring Kajol, an adaptation of an American series. While Hindi language programming will be its mainstay, Dhar said the firm is increasingly looking at pushing out content in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali with different language versions adding to the appeal of adaptations of popular international content.