New Delhi: Television veteran Deepak Dhar, who partnered with Paris-based independent content creation company Banijay Group to expand the latter’s operations to India and South East Asia last year, will now bring a high-profile slate of action adventure shows along with British television personality Bear Grylls to the subcontinent.

In India, Grylls is best known for featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his show Man vs Wild this August. The group partnership is the first for The Natural Studios, a joint venture launched with Bear Grylls and Delbert Shoopman in October 2019. Both The Natural Studios and Banijay Asia are joint ventures of The Banijay Group.

“Action adventure is an underserved genre at this moment and one that we see only in reality television. We hope to push the envelope with it and bring in new trends in both the fiction and non-fiction space," Dhar said adding that while most of the content will be in the English language and suited for subscription-led video-on-demand platforms, the idea is to target the broader south east Asian community even on linear television. The first green-lit title is due to be announced in the coming weeks.

While the immediate focus is on the action adventure genre, the joint venture is likely to play out in terms of other kinds of content later.

“Conversations with Deepak followed almost immediately after launching the JV. Together we all could see the potential of venturing into a new space in India and Banijay Asia’s knowledge and contacts have been invaluable in making it a reality. Already, the response from the market has been positive and we are all looking forward to working together to establish a new genre and original IP (intellectual property)," Delbert Shoopman, CO-CEO, The Natural Studios, said in a statement.