Banijay Asia to focus on unscripted reality content for streaming platforms

Telugu streaming platform aha Video launched a chat show with actor Samantha Akkineni called Sam Jam while Viacom18 will premiere its popular reality show Bigg Boss on VOOT six weeks before television. Amazon Prime Video has built on its comedy slate with the Tamil version of Comicstaan. Platforms say the level of engagement and interactivity is always deeper for non-fiction especially with younger audiences who are looking for believable figures to connect with.