The former President of the United States Barack Obama won Emmy Award on Saturday for his narration in the Netflix documentary “Our Great National Parks". Obama already has two Grammys and is now halfway to an EGOT- the achievement of having won all four of the major American entertainment awards i.e. an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. Only 17 people have an EGOT to date.

The five-part Netflix documentary produced by “Higher Ground" productions, Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, features national parks from across the globe.

Dwight D Eisenhower was the first US President to win Emmy Award. He was given a special Emmy Award in 1956. Barack Obama is the second President to win the honor.

Barack Obama has previously received Grammy Awards for the audiobook readings of his memoirs "The Audacity of Hope" and "A Promised Land." Michelle Obama received her own Grammy in 2020 for reading her audiobook.

Obama was the biggest name in a category that was full of celebrity nominees including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong'o.

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Creative Arts Emmy

Late American actor, Chadwick Boseman also won Emmy for his voice work on Saturday. He won Emmy for outstanding voice work in Disney and Marvel Studios animated show “What If...?"

The actor died of Colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43. He won widespread popularity for his role in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Afterwards he also did a solo avenger movie, Black Panther. The actor also played a stunning role in Avengers: End Game. One of his final projects would be his voice work as Star-Lord T'Challa in the animated series for which now he won an Emmy.

Nicole Byer, Judd Apatow, Monica Aldama, Morgan Simianer, and others were among those who presented the Creative Emmy Awards.