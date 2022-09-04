Barack Obama wins Emmy award for his narration in Netflix documentary

The former President of the United States Barack Obama won Emmy Award on Saturday for his narration in the Netflix documentary “Our Great National Parks". Obama already has two Grammys and is now halfway to an EGOT- the achievement of having won all four of the major American entertainment awards i.e. an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. Only 17 people have an EGOT to date.

