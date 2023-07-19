Barbie film review: The excellent ‘Barbie’ is a surprisingly cerebral movie5 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Barbie film review: Who knew Mattel’s Barbie doll could become a vehicle for a multilayered examination of the human condition?
Barbie film review: Crying occupies more space than you might expect in director Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie, a movie preoccupied with mortality and the general pain of being a human—specifically a woman—in an imperfect world.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×