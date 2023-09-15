‘Barbie’ now available for rent on pay-per-view within weeks of theatrical release1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:17 AM IST
The film is now available to rent on both Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream and also can be purchased on the latter.
New Delhi: Fantasy comedy Barbie is now available to rent on both Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream and also can be purchased on the latter. The film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling had made over ₹45 crore when released in India this July.
