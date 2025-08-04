Barc appoints Gaurav Banerjee as chairman

Gaurav Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has been appointed the chairman of the television monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) with immediate effect. He takes over from Shashi Sinha, executive chairman of IPG Mediabrands India, who served as Barc India’s chairman for over three years.

Banerjee is a leader with over two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry and also represents the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation as vice president.He is a director on the boards of MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Pvt. Ltd and Bangla Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.Prior to Sony, he served as president, Hindi entertainment, Star India.

“Barc India continues to empower stakeholders across the ecosystem with data-driven decision making, and it is a privilege to take on the role of chairman at the world’s largest television audience measurement company. As we navigate a rapidly converging media landscape, I look forward to continue strengthening Barc’s position as a trusted and credible currency for TV measurement in India,” Banerjee said in a statement.

Nakul Chopra, chief executive officer (CEO), Barc India, said Banerjee’sleadership will be invaluable as Barc continues to evolve and serve the dynamic needs of the broadcast and advertising ecosystem. “We would also like to express our deep respect and thanks to Shashi Sinha for his stewardship and commitment to Barc. His tenure has been instrumental in enhancing data granularity while reinforcing Barc’s dedication and commitment to the industry,” Chopra added in the statement.

Last month, the ministry of information and broadcasting proposed amending guidelines for television rating agencies in India. According to industry experts, this could democratize the system, bringing in big tech and other private players, but it could also undermine accountability and credibility of data due to potential conflicts of interest.

So far, TV rating operations in the country have been led by Barc, which many saw as a monopoly. The I&B ministry has said that any company registered in India under the Companies Act, 2013, could now seek registration for providing television rating services, as long as it doesn’t undertake consultancy or advisory roles, which would lead to a potential conflict of interest with its main objective of rating.

