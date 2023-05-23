BARC India onboards Dolly Jha as chief of product and research1 min read 23 May 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Prior to joining BARC India, Jha had been associated with Nielsen for 13 years where she has held multiple leadership roles. Her last role was as managing director for Nielsen Media - India. At the firm, she led large audience measurement mandates for multiple industry bodies.
Television monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has announced the appointment of Dolly Jha as chief of product and research.
