Jha is a postgraduate in management from IRMA (Institute of Rural Management, Anand) and has an experience of close to three decades across companies like Kantar, ITC Foods and Nielsen. She has worked across sectors such as consumer research, audience measurement, media analytics, ROI measurement and innovation research.

Prior to joining BARC India, Jha was associated with Nielsen for 13 years where she held multiple leadership roles. Her last role was as managing director for Nielsen Media - India. At the firm, she led large audience measurement mandates for multiple industry bodies. Jha has also been involved with the launch of various solutions in the digital measurement space in India and has worked extensively with broadcasters, agencies and publishers.

“I am excited to join BARC India as the chief of product and research. BARC today runs the largest audience measurement system in the world. I am looking forward to contributing to BARC by evolving the measurement further to meet the growing needs of stakeholders," Jha said in a statement.

Nakul Chopra, chief executive officer, BARC India said Jha will expectedly bring value to the company’s eco-system, both from the perspective of working back from its output, to improve input quality and, over time in helping build value added services that will benefit all its subscribers. “Both these vital functions are new capabilities that we seek to add to BARC – given her vast experience, I cannot think of a leader more suited to this role. In her stint at Nielsen, Dolly already has deep exposure and understanding of what BARC does – I am confident that this will augur for an extremely fulfilling partnership," Chopra said in a statement.