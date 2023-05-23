Home/ Industry / Media/  BARC India onboards Dolly Jha as chief of product and research
Back

Television monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has announced the appointment of Dolly Jha as chief of product and research.

Jha is a postgraduate in management from IRMA (Institute of Rural Management, Anand) and has an experience of close to three decades across companies like Kantar, ITC Foods and Nielsen. She has worked across sectors such as consumer research, audience measurement, media analytics, ROI measurement and innovation research.

Prior to joining BARC India, Jha was associated with Nielsen for 13 years where she held multiple leadership roles. Her last role was as managing director for Nielsen Media - India. At the firm, she led large audience measurement mandates for multiple industry bodies. Jha has also been involved with the launch of various solutions in the digital measurement space in India and has worked extensively with broadcasters, agencies and publishers.

“I am excited to join BARC India as the chief of product and research. BARC today runs the largest audience measurement system in the world. I am looking forward to contributing to BARC by evolving the measurement further to meet the growing needs of stakeholders," Jha said in a statement.

Nakul Chopra, chief executive officer, BARC India said Jha will expectedly bring value to the company’s eco-system, both from the perspective of working back from its output, to improve input quality and, over time in helping build value added services that will benefit all its subscribers. “Both these vital functions are new capabilities that we seek to add to BARC – given her vast experience, I cannot think of a leader more suited to this role. In her stint at Nielsen, Dolly already has deep exposure and understanding of what BARC does – I am confident that this will augur for an extremely fulfilling partnership," Chopra said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 May 2023, 12:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout