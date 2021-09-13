Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >BARC measurement chief appointed vice-president Market Research Society of India

BARC measurement chief appointed vice-president Market Research Society of India

Derrick Gray has been appointed the vice-president of Market Research Society of India.
1 min read . 03:51 PM IST Lata Jha

  • Gray has worked on audience measurement and audience information systems for various media, including linear television, digital video, and radio for over 20 years

NEW DELHI: Derrick Gray, chief of measurement science and business analytics at television monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, has been appointed the vice-president of Market Research Society of India (MRSI). MRSI is an autonomous non-profit market research body formed in 1988.

Earlier this year, Gray was also appointed the chair of the Professional Standards Committee at the MRSI, where he will help guide the committee to ensure strong ethical and professional standards for the Indian market research industry.

Gray has worked on audience measurement and audience information systems for various media, including linear television, digital video, and radio for over 20 years. He has led several statistical research, measurement science, and data Science functions during the course of his career. He also served on the board of directors of the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association (MRIA) of Canada.

“With my experience over the years in statistical research, measurement and data science, I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the team at MRSI. We hope to be able to make significant progress together as a team," Gray said in a statement.

Nakul Chopra, chief executive officer, BARC India, congratulated Gray on the appointment and said in his new role he will guide market research in India to touch greater heights.

