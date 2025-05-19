Barc reports surge in viewership as 507 million tune in for news during Operation Sindoor
SummaryDuring Operation Sindoor, Hindi news viewership surged to 507 million, peaking at 16% of TV viewership. The genre's GRPs rose to 254, with daily tune-ins increasing from 73 million to 142 million, while 65 million new viewers engaged with Hindi news for the first time.
Television news emerged as a vital source of information with 507 million viewers watching news in the week of Operation Sindoor, India’s cross-border counterstrike following the Pahalgam terror attack, according to data from the television monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc). Further, the news genre peaked and accounted for 16% of TV viewership during the three critical days of 7, 8 and 9 May 2025 as against the usual 6%.