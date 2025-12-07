Observer Effect: Why media measurement remains perpetually broken
Soumya Gupta 6 min read 07 Dec 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
25 years ago, the business of advertising moved online with the promise of better measurement and more accountability. Traditional mediums followed suit so that today, advertisers and publishers are drowning in data. So why is media measurement still so untrustworthy?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Last week, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) was hit by a scandal—Malayalam news channel Twentyfour News accused the Council's employees of colluding with a rival channel to boost its ratings by sharing confidential information. The channel also accused its unidentified rival of manipulating its YouTube viewership.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story