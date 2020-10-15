BARC to pause ratings for news channels

NEW DELHI: Following reports of alleged rigging of viewership ratings, television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) has said it will pause publishing of weekly ratings for news channels for the next 8-12 weeks. It added that its technical committee will “review and augment the current standards of measuring and reporting the data of niche genres, to improve their statistical robustness and to significantly hamper the potential attempts of infiltrating the panel homes."

This exercise would cover Hindi, regional, English news and business news channels with immediate effect.

BARC will continue to release weekly audience estimates for the genre of news by state and language.

News channels have come under the scanner over the past few weeks, with the government and broadcaster associations cracking the whip on them for toxic reportage.

Late last week, the ministry of information and broadcasting had issued an advisory to private satellite television channels asking them to broadcast content strictly adhering to Programme and Advertising Codes, which may not contain “anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half truths."

Allegations of rumour mongering and spewing hate have been accompanied by a recent scam of TRP tampering with three channels, Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema being named. A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology led by Shashi Tharoor is likely to take up the matter soon.

“Given the most recent developments, the BARC Board was of the opinion that a pause was necessitated to enable the industry and BARC to work closely to review its already stringent protocols and further augment them to enable the industry to focus on collaborating for growth and well-natured competitiveness," Punit Goenka, chairman of BARC India Board, said in a statement.

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) welcomed the decision of BARC, calling it an important step in the right direction which could help overhaul its systems and restore credibility of the information it collects.

"Recent revelations have brought disrepute to the measurement agency and by extension the broadcast news media. The current atmosphere of toxicity, abuse and fake news is no longer tenable and NBA believes a bold step of putting ratings of news genre on hold will help in improving the content," NBA president Rajat Sharma said in a statement.

To safeguard the integrity of viewership data, human intervention in its collection and processing must be totally eliminated, Sharma added. Data security, including encryption and restricting access to key information, must be ensured. Complaints, if any, should be dealt with in an independent and transparent manner.

NBA is a private association of different current affairs and news television broadcasters in India.

