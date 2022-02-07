The announcement comes nearly a month after the ministry of information and broadcasting said it had asked the agency to release viewership ratings of news channels with immediate effect. The data will be released as per the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for news and special interest genres, BARC said in a statement.

“The Augmented Standards entail the reporting of audience estimates for News and Special Interest genre channels on a four-week rolling average basis, which would be released regularly every week along with the estimates for all other channels," the statement said, adding that the agency believes it has a statistically sound and effective solution which helps augment the robustness of the data and reporting to ensure a strong currency for advertisers and media organisations. All viewership data will be published on the same platform that subscribers use, it added.

In the weeks leading up to the resumption of news channels ratings, BARC India will be reaching out to its constituents to sufficiently inform and educate them about the details of the Augmented Data Reporting Standards.

Last month, a statement from MIB said after recommendations of the TRP Committee constituted in November 2020 in the wake of the alleged ratings scam, and those by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), BARC has undertaken revision in its processes, protocols, oversight mechanism and initiated changes in governance structure. Additionally, the ministry had set up a working group headed by Prasar Bharati CEO to study the feasibility of leveraging Return Path Data (RPD) capabilities for bolstering TRP services. The committee, with five other members – one each from ministry of electronics and information technology, BARC, Bureau of Indian Standards, All India Digital Cable Federation and Harit Nagpal, president, DTH Association, should study global best practices in RPD and see if they can be combined with existing sampling methodologies.

The working group has to submit its report in four months.

Viewership data for news channels was suspended in October 2020 following reports of alleged ratings being rigged by a clutch of TV channels. BARC said it was pausing publishing weekly data for news to review and augment the current standards of measurement and reporting data. The exercise would take 8-12 weeks, it had said then.

To be sure, TRP manipulation surfaced when Mumbai police said it has busted a racket based on complaints received from BARC India and Hansa – a consumer insights company and one of the vendors of BARC - about "suspicious trends" and activities. Certain households were paid to keep their television sets on irrespective of whether they were at home or not, to increase the viewership of some news channels, they had said, naming Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV and two other Marathi channels being involved in the practice.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.