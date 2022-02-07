BARC to resume news channel ratings from 17 March

Last month, a statement from MIB said after recommendations of the TRP Committee constituted in November 2020 in the wake of the alleged ratings scam, and those by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), BARC has undertaken revision in its processes, protocols, oversight mechanism and initiated changes in governance structure. Additionally, the ministry had set up a working group headed by Prasar Bharati CEO to study the feasibility of leveraging Return Path Data (RPD) capabilities for bolstering TRP services. The committee, with five other members – one each from ministry of electronics and information technology, BARC, Bureau of Indian Standards, All India Digital Cable Federation and Harit Nagpal, president, DTH Association, should study global best practices in RPD and see if they can be combined with existing sampling methodologies.