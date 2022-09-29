BBC announces 382 job losses at World Service radio in cost-cutting push

BBC announces 382 job losses at World Service radio in cost-cutting push1 min read . 05:23 PM IST
The BBC said the restructuring plans, which include an end to BBC Arabic and BBC Persian radio, ‘entail a net total of around 382 post closures’
In major cost-cutting push, UK's national broadcaster BBC plans to let go nearly 400 of its employees. The broadcaster on Thursday announced that about 400 staff at BBC World Service will lose their jobs as part of a cost-cutting programme and move to digital platforms.
The BBC said the restructuring plans, which include an end to BBC Arabic and BBC Persian radio, "entail a net total of around 382 post closures".
The BBC has also confirmed the relocation of some of its World Service journalists away from the UK as its digital-first model will see a net loss of 382 jobs.
More than half of the 41 language services will become digital once the proposals get implemented.
The UK's national broadcaster had earlier planned to cut up to 1,000 members of staff over the next few years. In a speech to staff, Director-General Tim Davie had said that BBC 'must reform to stay relevant and continue to provide great value for all'.
The plans being proposed form changes to the BBC's content and services, which it says, will save £500million in its first phase.
It is part of the BBC’s plan to become a “digital-led" media organization set out by Davie.
The BBC will now have a single 24-hour news channel for both UK and International audiences, and stop broadcasting on smaller channels like CBBC, BBC Four, and Radio 4 Extra.