BBC Studios’ Myleeta Aga to join Netflix

NEW DELHI : BBC Studios' senior executive Myleeta Aga is quitting the organisation after a decade to move to American streaming service Netflix.

“Myleeta Aga will head content operations for south east Asia and Australia at Netflix. She will be based out of Singapore and join the organization end of this year," a Netflix spokesperson confirmed.

Aga comes with a vast experience in media and entertainment. She was senior vice-president and general manager for south east Asia and India at BBC Worldwide. Prior to that, she had served as senior vice-president and general manager, India, Asia content lead, based out of Mumbai, before which she was board director. She had also served as board director at Sony BBC Earth and 94.3 Radio One India. She’s the co-founder of an electronic programming guide company called What’s-On-India and was executive producer at Travel Channel and Discovery Communications and executive in-charge of production at Pearson Television, besides having served as vice-president at UTV.

Netflix has constantly reiterated its focus on India and Asia as important markets. It is especially looking to tweak its elite reputation in India, wooing smaller towns and diverse audiences with content, pricing and product design. This July, it announced a ₹199 mobile-only subscription and has announced a slew of stories set beyond the metros and in vernacular languages. Its next big-ticket production in the country will be a spy thriller called Bard of Blood, based on the Bilal Siddiqui novel, starring Emraan Hashmi and co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.