BBC Studios sets eyes on regional markets1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:49 PM IST
While the company doesn’t function as a pure play studio, producing shows, it invests in developing scripts
New Delhi: BBC Studios, the commercial production and distribution arm of the British Broadcasting Co (BBC), is set to expand its presence in the Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali markets, hinting at a departure from its focus on only Hindi language content.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×