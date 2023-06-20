Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after a phone hits her face2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 07:11 AM IST
Rexha, who was performing in New York as part of her ‘Best F’n Night of My Life’ tour, collapsed to her knees when the phone struck the side of her head
Pop star Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage during a concert on Sunday after being hit in the head by a phone thrown by a fan. Rexha, who was performing in New York as part of her “Best F’n Night of My Life" tour, collapsed to her knees when the phone struck the side of her head. Late, she was escorted from the venue with her hands pressed to her face.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×