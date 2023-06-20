Pop star Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage during a concert on Sunday after being hit in the head by a phone thrown by a fan. Rexha, who was performing in New York as part of her “Best F’n Night of My Life" tour, collapsed to her knees when the phone struck the side of her head. Late, she was escorted from the venue with her hands pressed to her face.

Rexha was rushed to a hospital, where she was decleared to be in stable condition, the New York police said.

Later, the singer posted some of her photos showing injuries on Instagram. The photos showed her face bruised and sporting a bandage. However, she captioned the pictures, "I'm good", and gave the camera a thumbs-up.

The accused, a 27-year old man named Nicolas Malvagna, has been arrested and charged with assault allegedly throwing the phone at the Pop star, New York police said.

A video shared by her fan Alex Chavez on Twitter shows a phone emerging from the crowd and hitting the pope singer on her face, who then collapses on her knees to the stage floor.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

The New York Police, after a preliminary investigation said the accused “intentionally threw a cell phone" at Rexha. He was taken into custody.

Rexha’s fans who attended the show expressed their disbelief at how the show ended.

One of her fan tweeted, “This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok."

This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope… pic.twitter.com/QQk2DanPdu — Ross (@RossBernaud) June 19, 2023

Another twitter user reacted, "I'm still in shock two hours later," wrote one on Twitter. "I saw something fly and hit her. I thought it was a CD or a paper until I saw he[r] drop."

The pop singer was nominated in 2018 in the new artist category at the Grammy awards. Her new album “Bebe" was released earlier this year and included “I’m Good (Blue)," a collaboration with David Guetta, and one of Rexha’s biggest hits.

(With inputes from agencies)