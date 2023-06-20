comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after a phone hits her face
Back

Pop star Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage during a concert on Sunday after being hit in the head by a phone thrown by a fan. Rexha, who was performing in New York as part of her “Best F’n Night of My Life" tour, collapsed to her knees when the phone struck the side of her head. Late, she was escorted from the venue with her hands pressed to her face.

Rexha was rushed to a hospital, where she was decleared to be in stable condition, the New York police said.

Later, the singer posted some of her photos showing injuries on Instagram. The photos showed her face bruised and sporting a bandage. However, she captioned the pictures, "I'm good", and gave the camera a thumbs-up.

The accused, a 27-year old man named Nicolas Malvagna, has been arrested and charged with assault allegedly throwing the phone at the Pop star, New York police said.

A video shared by her fan Alex Chavez on Twitter shows a phone emerging from the crowd and hitting the pope singer on her face, who then collapses on her knees to the stage floor.

The New York Police, after a preliminary investigation said the accused “intentionally threw a cell phone" at Rexha. He was taken into custody.

Rexha’s fans who attended the show expressed their disbelief at how the show ended.

One of her fan tweeted, “This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok."

Another twitter user reacted, "I'm still in shock two hours later," wrote one on Twitter. "I saw something fly and hit her. I thought it was a CD or a paper until I saw he[r] drop."

The pop singer was nominated in 2018 in the new artist category at the Grammy awards. Her new album “Bebe" was released earlier this year and included “I’m Good (Blue)," a collaboration with David Guetta, and one of Rexha’s biggest hits.

(With inputes from agencies)

 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout