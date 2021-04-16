NEW DELHI : Former cricketer Rahul ‘The Wall’ Dravid, unflappable on the field, has anger issues on Bengaluru’s roads. And Bollywood hunk Jackie Shroff secretly loves Zumba.

With two viral ads in the early days of the new season of the Indian Premier League, fintech platform Cred is off to a great start in the creative sweepstakes.

Notably, the team behind the viral creatives is not an agency or a known collective. It’s a bespoke team brought together for the project. Although the agency DDB Mudra was involved in the creation, the choice of writers says something about the increasing need for creatives to work well on digital mediums. It’s a group of writers and creators once associated with the comedy outfit All India Bakchod (AIB), including Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai and Vishal Dayama. Some of them are trained advertising and media professionals. Bopanna, for instance, spent seven years in agencies such as Ogilvy, Lowe Lintas and Mudra before joining AIB. He now runs independent media firm All Things Small (ATS), focused on publishing non-fiction stories across platforms while taking up consulting projects like Cred.

Nupur Pai, a co-writer for the Netflix series Little Things (seasons 3 and 4), has advertising roots, having worked at FCB Global and Publicis Groupe as a copywriter.

Dayama did a brief stint as a brand manager before joining AIB, and Bhat himself did television writing in channels such as UTV Bindass, MTV and Disney India before turning to YouTube. He’s now an independent digital creator. Chadha was a software engineer before the writing bug bit him as she switched to work as a writer at AIB. Ayappa K.M. of Mumbai-based production house Early Man Films directed the new ads.

For Cred, they have leveraged yesteryears’ stars and their nostalgic appeal, using them in cheeky and surprising ways.

Cred said its current campaign has more ads in the pipeline but declined to participate in the story. Bhat did not respond to Mint’s queries.

“These are the people who have created a lot of content that gets traction on social (media). They intrinsically come from a place where they decide what will get people talking on social media. Therefore, the filter is more from the content lens, what works online and can get viral," said Arun Iyer, an advertising veteran and founding partner of Spring Marketing Capital. “I believe they are targeting urban Indians who not only own credit cards but also use them actively, so much so that they need a platform like Cred to help them pay the bills."

In 2020, the platform brought veteran Bollywood celebs Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Govinda and composer Bappi Lahiri for a series of ads in which these actors were seen auditioning for the Cred campaign and not making the cut. The campaign ended up poking fun at advertisers’ obsession with celebrity advertising. Most of the team behind the current ads were involved with that effort as well.

