Behind  Cred’s  viral wacky advertisements, digital-savvy writers

Notably, the team behind the viral creatives is not an agency or a known collective. It’s a bespoke team brought together for the project. Although the agency DDB Mudra was involved in the creation, the choice of writers says something about the increasing need for creatives to work well on digital mediums. It’s a group of writers and creators once associated with the comedy outfit All India Bakchod (AIB), including Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai and Vishal Dayama. Some of them are trained advertising and media professionals. Bopanna, for instance, spent seven years in agencies such as Ogilvy, Lowe Lintas and Mudra before joining AIB. He now runs independent media firm All Things Small (ATS), focused on publishing non-fiction stories across platforms while taking up consulting projects like Cred.