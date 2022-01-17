Beleaguered film industry seeks relief from government

Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Pictures Ltd, admitted that the film entertainment industry does feel the government, both central and states, could have done more for it considering it has always been the first to shut down and the last to reopen. An extension on the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) that was initiated by the finance ministry to provide loans to medium and small enterprises, could help get the capital cycle going and provide support in terms of liquidity for properties that have been committed to by multiplex chains, especially since banks remain wary of extending help for the same. “While we understand India is a market with different needs and our resources are stretched, the exhibition sector could take several months and perhaps years to recover (from the covid crisis)," Gianchandani said.

