NEW DELHI : Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom , the first mainstream Hindi movie release in theatres after the second covid wave, had earned ₹24 crore in box office collections by the end of its second weekend, according to trade website Box Office India. The spy thriller saw a 65% drop compared with its first weekend, with a major chunk of the business coming from Gujarat, east Punjab and Delhi NCR.

To be sure, the film’s release was to be a litmus test for the film exhibition sector, which has seen massive losses for the past year-and-a-half. Not only was it expected to penetrate into small-towns, helping many single screens take a call on whether they want to return to business, it was also to pave the way for other, bigger Bollywood films such as Sooryavanshi and '83 to lock release dates. The collections of the film have been significantly impacted by Maharashtra, which contributes nearly 35% of Hindi film business, still not allowing cinemas to reopen and over 1,000 theatres in the country having shut shop for good over the past few months, even as many others are holding back fearing the third wave.

In the past few years, Kumar has been notching up a spate of hits including Good Newwz ( ₹196 crore), Housefull 4 ( ₹205 crore), Mission Mangal ( ₹192 crore) and Kesari ( ₹151 crore) in 2019 alone.

“While shooting for Bellbottom late last year, we thought things would be completely normal by the time we are ready for release this year. We’re not looking at (box office) numbers right now but are happy to have paved the way for more films to arrive in cinemas," Jackky Bhagnani, managing director at Pooja Entertainment, co-producers of Bellbottom , said in a recent interview to Mint admitting that with no night shows, states such as Maharashtra still shut and 50% seating occupancies, the film business is only running at 17-18% of normal times.

