Ben Affleck asks $29.995 million for Los Angeles home. Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 07:14 PM IST
The actor is listing his roughly 13,500-square-foot Pacific Palisades property on the heels of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez
Actor Ben Affleck has listed his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles for $29.995 million, according to a listing posted on the local multiple listings service.