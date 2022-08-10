OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  Ben Affleck asks $29.995 million for Los Angeles home

Actor Ben Affleck has listed his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles for $29.995 million, according to a listing posted on the local multiple listings service.

Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout