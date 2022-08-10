Ben Affleck asks $29.995 million for Los Angeles home
The actor is listing his roughly 13,500-square-foot Pacific Palisades property on the heels of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez
Actor Ben Affleck has listed his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles for $29.995 million, according to a listing posted on the local multiple listings service.
Mr. Affleck bought the house through a trust for $19 million in 2018, according to public records and a person familiar with the situation. A spokesperson for Mr. Affleck could not be reached for comment.
The property is listed by Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame of The Agency. A spokeswoman for The Agency declined to comment.
The property, which spans about 13,500 square feet, sits on a tree-lined street on the edge of the Riviera Country Club. Built in East Coast Traditional style, it has seven bedrooms, a columned front porch, a three-car garage, a motor court, a home theater and an office, the listing says.
A sitting room has box-beamed ceilings and bay windows, while a formal dining room has what the listing describes as a statement chandelier. A family room has a wall of glass that opens to the outdoor space. A recreation room has a full bar, a temperature-controlled walk-in wine cellar and a gym.
The neighborhood, known locally as the Palisades Riviera, has long drawn Hollywood celebrities. Matt Damon and Hilary Swank are among the actors who have called the area home.
Mr. Affleck, who is best known for movies like “The Town," “Good Will Hunting" and “Argo," married actress and singer Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas last month.
Mr. Affleck’s real-estate portfolio also includes an island compound in rural Georgia, which he listed for $8.9 million in 2018. The listing is no longer available on listings website Zillow.