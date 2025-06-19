Sharmila Tagore, Raakhee draw Bengali viewers in with family films, defying local trends
Despite the dominance of Bollywood, regional films are gaining traction, reflecting a demand for culturally rooted stories and emotional narratives that resonate with audiences.
West Bengal’s theatrical business has received a boost lately after going back to doing what it does best: family films. This is while films in most other languages have put up a mixed box office show over the past few months, ranging from inconsistent (Tamil, Telugu) to disastrous (Hindi).