West Bengal’s theatrical business has received a boost lately after going back to doing what it does best: family films. This is while films in most other languages have put up a mixed box office show over the past few months, ranging from inconsistent (Tamil, Telugu) to disastrous (Hindi).

Even though cinemas in the state were dominated by Bollywood over the past few years, the recent success of films featuring yesteryear stars such as Sharmila Tagore (Puratawn), Raakhee Gulzar (Aamar Boss) and Moushumi Chatterjee (Aarii) have helped the local industry reclaim some of its past glory. These movies emerged as hits when barely anything was working in theatres across languages, thanks to their appeal among family audiences.

Aamar Boss grossed ₹4.15 crore in worldwide box office collections, while Puratawn and Aarii clocked in ₹1.52 crore and ₹33 lakh, respectively. While the figures aren’t comparable to Hindi, Tamil or Telugu movies, they reflect significant demand for regional language cinema that is often limited to a single market.

“There has been a trend of unconventional films resonating with Bengali audiences, often featuring veteran actors in fresh narratives such as Aamar Boss, which marked Raakhee Gulzar’s return to a leading role in mainstream Bengali cinema," said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer – cinemas, BookMyShow. “Production houses have been instrumental in bringing culturally rooted stories to the forefront. Projects such as Bohurupi, Raktabeej and Haami have managed to successfully blend traditional themes with contemporary appeal, finding both critical and commercial appreciation."

The Bengali box office is currently in a reflective phase, offering an opportunity for strategic recalibration, Saksena added. An area of improvement that could aid growth could be in optimising release schedules to avoid clustering major films around festive periods that only ends up competing for audience attention. With better planning and release strategies, films can be better positioned to shine individually and reach their full potential.

Sure-shot bet

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, known for hits such as Killbill Society and Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, both released this year, agreed that one sure-shot, safe bet to box office success in Bengali cinema in the past 10 years is the family drama.

“Several filmmakers have shifted genres to ensure that the elderly come to theatres, in which case, multiple tickets are bought for the entire family. Economically, films starring elderly protagonists make sense," Mukherji added.

Experts pointed out the Bengali industry has long grappled with the dominance of Hindi films that continue to be hugely popular in the state. While a big Bollywood star vehicle can make ₹35-40 crore in box office collections, regional language films only clock up to ₹10-15 crore.

That said, when the narrative is crafted to match the gravitas of senior actors, the cinematic experience not only evokes nostalgia but also speaks powerfully to contemporary audiences, resulting in impressive earnings.

“Bengali cinema has always had an emotional core and films that tap into that sentiment continue to thrive," said Ahana Kanjilal Dutta, group head, strategic communications, SVF (Shree Ventakesh Films) & hoichoi. “Veteran actors bring a legacy and a familiarity that deeply resonates, especially with senior audiences who have cherished them for decades. There’s a sense of cultural continuity and emotional relatability that these artists bring to the screen. When coupled with strong storytelling, their presence elevates the cinematic experience and generates a powerful pull at the box office."

SVF has backed hits like Killbill Society and Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei this year.