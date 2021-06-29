Bengali film company SVF announces theatrical releases for the year

NEW DELHI: Bengali film production house Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF) has announced a theatrical movie slate for the coming months as cinemas limp to normalcy across states though several, including West Bengal, are yet to issue reopening permits.

The titles include Mukhosh directed by Birsa Dasgupta slated for 13 August 2021, Golondaaj by Dhrubo Banerjee on 10 October, Ekannoborti by Mainak Bhaumik on 3 November, Kakababur Protyaborton by Srijit Mukherji on 24 December and X=Prem, also by Mukherji on 4 February 2022.

The two lockdowns, coupled with consumers remaining wary of returning to cinemas and outdoor entertainment avenues, in general, has spelt doom for the film exhibition business that contracted by 67% in FY21 alone according to a KPMG report. However, as restrictions ease now, things are looking up for studios and theatres.

The Bollywood and southern markets too seem hopeful about theatrical releases. After Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom that announced a release for 27 July, Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham has confirmed an Independence Day weekend release on 12 August, with an exclusive three-week period granted to it by the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) and the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) which means no other Malayalam film will be released during that period.

While teams of three Tamil films Laabam, Doctor and Borrder have also said they’re eyeing an August release around the Independence Day weekend, trade experts point out that the release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 and Hollywood film Fast and Furious 9 is also imminent.

