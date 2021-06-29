Bengali film company SVF announces theatrical releases for the year

The Bollywood and southern markets too seem hopeful about theatrical releases. After Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom that announced a release for 27 July, Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham has confirmed an Independence Day weekend release on 12 August, with an exclusive three-week period granted to it by the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) and the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) which means no other Malayalam film will be released during that period.

