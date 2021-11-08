NEW DELHI: The Hindi dubbed version of Bengali film Golondaaj will release in cinemas on 12 November. The period sports drama, directed by Dhrubo Banerjee and starring Dev, Alexx O'Nell, Anirban Bhattacharya, Ishaa Saha, Indrasish Roy, John Bhattacharya, Mirchi Agni, and Srikanta Acharya, is based on the life of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, known as the father of the Indian football.

It had released in West Bengal for the Durga Puja weekend in October.

Indian cinema’s love for sports biopics is evident in the number of such films slated for the coming months. In December, Ranveer Singh will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in ’83, while Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn as real-life football coach Syed Abdul Rahim will release next June. Taapsee Pannu is also prepping to play Mithali Raj in a film soon.

More recently, the Hindi film industry has turned to the specific genre of women and sports films to drive theatrical audiences, as real slice-of-life stories emerge and female-led cinema finds more favour at the box office. This March, T-Series released Saina, based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal, starring Parineeti Chopra.

Media experts say that since filmmaking is a business, for sports movies to be appealing, the narrative must be married to something that will be commercially successful.

“So, when you’re picking people whom you will talk about, they have to be subjects that will click and whose life has already found a certain currency. And sport is one such subject which is of interest to people," Prasoon Joshi, writer of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic of Milkha Singh, had said in an earlier interview to Mint.

Making a sports biopic has some in-built advantages. For the audience, they offer the charm of watching movie stars assume roles of known sports personalities, pushing themselves out of traditional comfort zones and seeking critical appreciation.

