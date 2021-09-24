Bengali OTT service Hoichoi announces new line-up as watch-time doubles

To be sure, the aggressive push by regional players like Hoichoi comes at a time when foreign services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar are fast making inroads into vernacular content. All three have been tapping south Indian content seriously, including commissioning originals and acquiring films for direct-to-digital release. A report by Recogn, the market research division of digital marketing agency WATConsult released last July, said 70% of Indians would access the Internet in their native languages by the end of 2020. It had added that programmes around food, entertainment and education are always deemed better in local languages. An EY survey said that 21% of the respondents in non-metros said they would spend more on entertainment as compared to 5% in the metros.