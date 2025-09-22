Beyond music and podcasts, audio series strike a chord with young listeners
Lata Jha 4 min read 22 Sept 2025, 01:58 pm IST
Summary
Audio series are booming in India’s streaming space, drawing younger listeners with exclusive storytelling formats. Platforms are scaling production to drive engagement, monetisation and immersive experiences.
India’s audio streaming industry, long hobbled by thin subscription bases and non-exclusive music catalogues, may have finally found its breakout format.
