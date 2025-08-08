The Indian comedy industry has grown tenfold since 2018, with top comedians earning up to ₹25 crore annually from ticket sales, corporate gigs, and brand endorsements. This growth has created more jobs for editors, producers, managers, scriptwriters, and cameramen, all now earning competitive pay instead of working on barter.

Comedy show producers now make between ₹50 lakh and ₹3 crore a year, and managers—who typically take 10% of a comedian's earnings—see their incomes rise as the comic’s popularity does. Young professionals are increasingly attracted to these behind-the-scenes roles.

Take Sohail Abbas, a 21-year-old cinematographer, who has filmed shows for major comics like Ravi Gupta, Harsh Gujaral, and Anubhav Singh Bassi. “When it all started, the revenue opportunities in this space were minimal, but after the live comedy industry blew up post covid, the earnings for cinematographers, photographers, and creative visionaries like me have grown at least five times," he said.

He highlighted how YouTube and Instagram boost comedians' visibility. As per Saksham Mishra, a talent manager at production and talent management agency Oriole Entertainment, 30-40% of comedians’ income comes from social media content. Photographers and videographers help comics produce polished content, attracting wider audiences and brand deals.

Editor Harshal Sharma, 24, shifted from the wedding video industry to comedy editing in August 2024. "Comedy, when performed on stage, is very different and raw from how it appears on YouTube videos. That is because the shows can go up to 2-2.5 hours, but the edited version that is uploaded on YouTube ranges between 20 and 40 minutes." An editor needs to present the funniest moments of the show in a seamless way to attract more audience to the comic’s live shows, Sharma said. He edits 5-6 videos a month, making ₹50,000-70,000—triple his earlier income.

Industry growth

In 2018, an IIM Ahmedabad report valued Indian stand-up at ₹30 crore with 25% annual growth.

Between 2016 and 2018, the scene was chaotic, with talent managers working on barters. Expansion into Tier 2 and 3 cities changed that. “Regional content and the reach of mobile internet have fuelled expansion into Tier 2 and 3 cities, making comedy accessible and aspirational well beyond the metros," said Oriole's Saksham Mishra. Artists now perform in regional languages like Punjabi, Gujarati, Haryanvi, and Kannada, apart from English and Hindi, and regional crew members benefit from more jobs.

Digital platforms and youth preferences have fuelled growth. “Platforms like YouTube and Instagram, along with OTT services, have let comics like Zakir Khan, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Harsh Gujral, and Ravi Gupta build massive fanbases directly," Mishra explained. Many first became popular online before selling out theatres.

The demand for escapism is rising exponentially, fuelling the growth of the entertainment industry overall, said Asish Pherwani, partner at consulting firm Ernst and Young, who tracks the media and entertainment sector. "Almost 80% of a viewer's screen time is spent on entertainment content, and comedy is one genre that is doing extremely well within that category. Due to this high demand for comedic content, this industry is attracting a lot of young talent in different roles. Despite facing hiccups, I believe this industry will continue to grow and provide more employment as its demand is on the rise," he said.

Statistically, the broader media and entertainment sector in India was valued at ₹2.5 trillion ($29.4 billion) in 2024 and is projected to reach ₹2.7 trillion in 2025 and ₹3.1 trillion by 2027. "Within that, digital media has surged to become the largest segment, contributing 32% of total revenues in 2024. The events and experiential segment, which includes live comedy, grew 15% in 2024 and crossed the ₹100 billion mark for the first time," said Preranaa Khatri, chief business officer at talent management agency Only Much Louder (OML).

More specific to comedy, data suggests a 29% jump in industry revenue in 2021, and India’s stand-up and sketch content has seen explosive growth on streaming platforms and YouTube, with many comedians reaching hundreds of millions of views and subscribers. "The combination of script deals, individual global tours, and digital-first launches has helped convert niche creators from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities into mainstream earners," Khatri noted.

She added that this growth is marked not just by the number of comedians, but also by the scale of investment pouring into the genre, and the sector is expected to rival the US and UK markets in the next few years. "With the media and entertainment industry expected to grow at nearly 10% annually, reaching $73.6 billion by 2027, the comedy sector is poised to benefit massively from this growth," Khatri said.

Young audiences have driven up demand for live shows. “Average ticket prices have leapt from ₹300 pre-2018 to ₹3,000 or more now, and the top comics regularly command crowds of 10,000 or more at major shows. Income for leading acts has grown as much as 50 times, with the best now earning ₹10-25 crore annually, mostly from ticketed shows, and about 20-30% from corporate gigs and brand work," said Mishra. Revenue now mainly comes from live shows, with additional earnings from social media and brand partnerships.

Support professionals also now earn ₹1-3 crore annually, working with top comedians. According to Mishra, jobs behind the scenes have increased 10-20 times, especially for people in their 20s and 30s.

More venues

Many comedians perform at open mics, which are mostly free for audiences, to test the waters before ticketed shows. Ujjwal Kala, cofounder of Hideout Comedy Club in Delhi, recalled that around 2020, there were only one or two dedicated venues for open mics in Delhi that charged comics around ₹300 per act of roughly five minutes. Comedians also requested café owners to host shows on barter deals.

Kala added, “Today, there are about 15 dedicated comedy rooms in Delhi NCR, with three to four shows daily. These venues are expanding to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Tier 2 and 3 cities." Emerging comics pay ₹100-300 to perform at open mics, and venues offer recording services for a fee. “The most premium venues charge established comedians up to ₹12,000," he said.

Despite the growth, the industry faces challenges. “Censorship, backlash over controversial material, show cancellations, and unpredictable venue rules are real risks," Oriole's Mishra noted. “Top comics enjoy unprecedented success, but newcomers face low pay, heavy competition, and a widening gap between stars and struggling comics." Additional hurdles include high costs, licensing issues, and regulatory uncertainty.