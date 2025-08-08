Beyond the joke: how the growth in India's comedy industry pays the bill for its crew
Pratishtha Bagai 08 Aug 2025
Summary
The Indian comedy scene has exploded since 2018, with top comedians earning up to ₹25 crore annually. Increased job opportunities in production and rising ticket prices reflect this growth, alongside the expansion into regional languages and digital platforms, boosting visibility.
The Indian comedy industry has grown tenfold since 2018, with top comedians earning up to ₹25 crore annually from ticket sales, corporate gigs, and brand endorsements. This growth has created more jobs for editors, producers, managers, scriptwriters, and cameramen, all now earning competitive pay instead of working on barter.
