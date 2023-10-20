Bhagavanth Kesari is a 2023 Telugu action drama film directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role.

Bhagavanth Kesari made its Box Office released on October 19. The movie generated a significant amount of buzz, leading to considerable viewer turnout. Let’s take a look at the Box Office performance of Bhagavanth Kesari over its initial two-day period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Box Office Day 1: First Thursday collection On the opening day, the film raked in an estimated ₹20 crore in India. This impressive figure was attributed to the film's substantial pre-release hype and effective marketing strategies. It's worth noting that this data is approximate and subject to change upon the release of official figures.

Box Office Day 2: First Friday collection On its second day in theatres, the film is expected to earn around ₹7.17 crore. While this marks a decrease from the opening day, it's not uncommon for films to experience a drop in collections following the initial buzz. This earning is a projection and may vary when the final numbers come. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office: Two-day total Combining the collections from the first two days, the film has amassed a total of approximately ₹27.17 crore at the Indian Box Office. Though it experienced a dip on its second day, the two-day total still showcases the movie's strong presence in the market.

Bhagavanth Kesari: The plot Bhagavanth Kesari is a 2023 Telugu action drama film directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. It also features Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal.

Also Read: Leo releases today; Fans hail Thalapathy Vijay, calls film 'blockbuster' Bhagavanth Kesari, portrayed by Balakrishna, is an older individual with principled beliefs. He acts as the protector for a young girl called Vijji, played by Sreeleela, and consistently mentors her to prepare for a military career. Conversely, Rahul Sanghvi, enacted by Arjun Rampal, is a wealthy but unscrupulous entrepreneur aiming to dominate his industry. Unexpectedly, Vijji becomes entangled in his illicit operations, and chaos ensues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclosure: Box Office numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!